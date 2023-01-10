Air India flyer finds stone in meal served on flight. 'This kind of negligence is unacceptable'

An Air India flyer has claimed that she found a stone in the meal she was served on the flight. Sharing photos of the stone on Twitter, the passenger said that this kind of negligence by the airline was unacceptable.

Journalist and YouTube head for BBC, Sarvapriya Sangwan, tweeted, "You don’t need resources and money to ensure stone-free food Air India. This is what I received in my food served in the flight AI 215 today. Crew member Ms. Jadon was informed. This kind of negligence is unacceptable."

Responding to her tweet, Air India wrote, "Dear Ma'am, this is concerning and we're taking this up immediately with our Catering team. Please allow us some time to get back. We appreciate you brining this to our notice."

This is the recent in a series of controversies surrounding Air India and its treatment of flyers. There have been two incidents of drunk Air India flyers urinating on co-passengers and another of a drunk flyer smoking in the toilet.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday sent a notice to Air India over two of the incidents. It also rapped the airline for its "lackadaisical and delayed” response to the incidents.

Read more: Tata Sons boss N Chandrasekaran comments on Air India 'pee-gate', 44 days after incident