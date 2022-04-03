Actor Malaika Arora injured in road accident, admitted to Mumbai hospital

Actor-model Malaika Arora sustained minor injuries after her SUV met with an accident near Khopoli on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday afternoon, police said.

She has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai and kept under observation, family sources said.

The incident took place around 4.45 pm near a food-mall when Arora was returning to Mumbai from Pune, a police official said. A bus and two cars collided and one of them hit Arora's SUV, he added.

The actor was travelling with her driver and bodyguard. A leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, who was travelling in the same direction, took her to Mumbai in his car, the official added.