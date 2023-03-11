 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
88% Indians would trade high-paying jobs for mental wellbeing: Survey

Moneycontrol News
Mar 11, 2023 / 05:38 PM IST

A majority of Indians would rather take a lower-paying job if it meant less stress and better mental health, a survey conducted by UKG has found.

Working long hours emerged as the primary reason behind work-related stress (Image: Shutterstock)

The Financial Express reported these findings earlier this week, noting that long hours spent in office is the primary cause for work-related stress.

33% Indian employees said that working long hours is the primary trigger for stress, which in turn affects their professional performance. 34% said they experience decreased concentration, while 31% are unable to build healthy relationships with colleagues. Loss of productivity is experienced by 26% of respondents as a result of stress.

The survey also found that many employees are wary of reaching out to their managers with their concerns. Only 51% of employees in India speak to their manager every week about their workload, while 30% do it once a month.