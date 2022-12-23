 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India seeks 'more balanced' trade with Russia: Ambassador

PTI
Dec 23, 2022 / 09:10 PM IST

Russia has become a major oil supplier to India. India's appetite for Russian oil swelled ever since it started trading on discount as the West shunned it to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

Representative Image (Source: Twitter)

India welcomes the growth of trade with Russia which has reached USD 27 billion this year mainly due to its purchasing of large volumes of oil and fertilisers from Moscow, but New Delhi wants it to become "more balanced", India's Ambassador to Moscow Pavan Kapoor has said.

Russia emerged as India's fifth largest trading partner during April-September this fiscal year with a bilateral trade of $22.7 billion during the six-month period.

"Trade has risen considerably this year since April, mainly due to our country's purchasing large volumes of oil and fertilisers," Kapoor told a forum on Thursday.

"Trade reached $27 billion. This is a positive trend, though [we] would like it to be bilateral, as [trade] from Russia was worth USD 25 bln while [trade] from India only equalled $2 bln," the diplomat said, adding that the Indian side "would like it to be more balanced," Russia's state-run news agency TASS reported.

This state of affairs looks logical as there are many other markets from which goods flow to Russia from other parts of the world, Kapoor noted.