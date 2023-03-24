 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tecno Spark 10 Pro launched in India with MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, 90Hz Display, Android 13

Carlsen Martin
Mar 24, 2023 / 03:06 PM IST

The Tecno Spark 10 Pro has officially been unveiled in India. The Spark 10 Pro first made its debut at MWC 2023 and has now arrived in India’s affordable smartphone space. The Spark 10 Pro features a MediaTek chipset, Android 13 OS, a large battery, fast charging, and a dual-camera setup.

Tecno Spark 10 Pro Price in India

The Tecno Spark 10 Pro price in India is set at Rs 12,499 for the sole 8GB/128GB. The Spark 10 Pro comes in Lunar Eclipse, Pearl White, and Starry Black colour options. The phone is already available for purchase in India through all partner stores.

Tecno Spark 10 Pro Specifications 