Sharp Aquos R7 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 240Hz OLED Display, 1-inch Sensor Launched alongside Wish2

Sharp has announced a new flagship smartphone in Japan to succeed last year’s Aquos R6. The Sharp Aquos R7 arrives with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a large 1-inch camera sensor, and a super-smooth 240Hz refresh rate.

The Sharp Aquos R7’s price is yet to be revealed, while the phone will be available for purchase in Japan in July 2022. It will be available in black and silver colours. However, the device will launch exclusively in Japan.

Sharp Aquos R7 Specifications

The Sharp Aquos R7 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with fast-charging support over a USB Type-C port. It will ship with Android 12 with Sharp UI on top.

The handset sports a 6.6-inch Pro IGZO FHD+ OLED display with a peak brightness of 2000 nits. The screen supports an adaptive refresh rate between 1Hz to 240Hz. The panel also supports 10-bit colours and Dolby Vision support. The phone features an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint reader.

For optics, the Aquos R7 gets a new 47 MP primary camera with large 1-inch sensor size. The main camera is co-developed with Leica and brings a seven-element Leica Summicron lens with an F/1.9 aperture. Additionally, there’s a secondary 1.9 MP portrait sensor on the back as well. The hole-punch cut out on the screen houses a 12.6 MP selfie camera.

Sharp Wish2 Specifications

Sharp also announced a mid-tier 5G smartphone titled the Wish2. The Wish2 is available in white, charcoal, blue and coral colours. The Sharp Wish2 is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The phone runs Android 12 based on Sharp’s custom UI skin on top.

The Sharp Wish2 sports a 5.7-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch that houses an 8 MP selfie camera. The phone also opts for a 13 MP primary sensor on the back. The Wish2 packs a 3,730 mAh battery with charging over a USB Type-C port.