Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra launched: Check features, price and other details

Carlsen Martin
Feb 02, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price is set at $1,119 (roughly Rs 98,300) for the base 8GB/256GB model.

Last year, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was arguably the best premium Android smartphone of 2022. And now, Samsung has introduced the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s successor, the most premium smartphone of 2023, so far.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price is set at $1,119 (roughly Rs 98,300) for the base 8GB/256GB model. Additionally, the S23 Ultra also comes in 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 12GB/1TB configurations. The Galaxy S23 Ultra arrives in Phantom Black, Botanic Green, Cotton Flower, and Misty Lilac colours.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is already up for pre-order and will begin shipping from February 17. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s availability and pricing in India will be announced later today.