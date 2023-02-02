Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra launched: Check features, price and other details

Last year, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was arguably the best premium Android smartphone of 2022. And now, Samsung has introduced the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s successor, the most premium smartphone of 2023, so far.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price is set at $1,119 (roughly Rs 98,300) for the base 8GB/256GB model. Additionally, the S23 Ultra also comes in 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 12GB/1TB configurations. The Galaxy S23 Ultra arrives in Phantom Black, Botanic Green, Cotton Flower, and Misty Lilac colours.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is already up for pre-order and will begin shipping from February 17. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s availability and pricing in India will be announced later today.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that is tailored to deliver a better experience on the S23 series. The chip delivers major gains in terms of CPU, GPU, and NPU performance over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip on the Galaxy S22 Ultra (Review). The S23 Ultra also comes with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TBGB of in-built storage.

'Indian VR gaming market will leap with free roam VR experience': Zero Latency's Parinitaa Rajgarhia... For optics, the Galaxy S23 Ultra features a new 200 MP ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor at the helm. The other camera sensors include a 12 MP ultrawide unit, a 10 MP telephoto shooter with 3x zoom, and a second 10 MP telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom. Samsung has also added a new 12 MP camera on the front of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 Ultra can record 4K video at up to 60fps and 8K video up to 30fps. Additionally, the 200MP camera sports a 3-degree OIS, which should translate to a better photography experience for those like me, with shaky hands. On the other hand, the 12MP front camera is now also capable of shooting RAW images. The Galaxy S23 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch QHD+ Edge Dynamic AMOLED 2x display. The LTPO panel boasts a scalable refresh rate between 1Hz to 120Hz. The screen also supports HDR10+ and features a peak brightness of nits. The phone also packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra runs Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top. Furthermore, Samsung is promising four years of OS updates and five years of security updates with the S23 Ultra. Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone also has Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front and back. It boasts an aluminium frame and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

