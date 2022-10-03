Samsung Galaxy A04s launched in India with Exynos 850 SoC, 90Hz display, 5,000 mAh battery

Samsung unveiled a new budget smartphone in India on October 3. The Samsung Galaxy A04s is an affordable handset with an Exynos chipset, a high-refresh-rate display, a large battery, and Android 12 with One UI Core.

Samsung Galaxy A04s price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A04s price in India is set at Rs 13,499 for the sole 4GB/64GB model. The Galaxy A04s can be purchased through the Samsung website as well online and offline retailers. The handset comes in black, copper and green colours.

Samsung Galaxy A04s specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A04s is powered by the Exynos 850 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone comes with 64GB of storage expandable up to 1TB through a microSD card.

The phone also supports Samsung’s RAM Plus feature to use up to 4GB of unused storage as virtual RAM.

The Galaxy A04s sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. On the back, the Galaxy A04s opts for a triple rear camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor.

The main camera is paired with a 2 MP macro unit and a 2 MP depth sensor.

The waterdrop notch on the A04s houses a 5 MP selfie camera. The Galaxy A04s packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more. The Galaxy A04s also boasts a side-mounted fingerprint reader.