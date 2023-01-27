 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Riot Games hackers are going to auction League of Legends source code for $1 million

Moneycontrol News
Jan 27, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST

The studio was the victim of a data breach earlier in the month

(Image Courtesy: Riot Games)

Hacker's who breached security at League of Legends studio, Riot Games, have now put the data up for auction.

The popular game studio revealed earlier in the month, that it had suffered a data breach. The hackers managed to steal approximately 72.4GB of source code from Riot's most popular online games - League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics and the company's anti-cheat tool, Packman.

The company confirmed that it had received a ransom note following the breach, but publicly stated that it had no intention of paying the hackers.

As TechRadar reports, the data is now being auctioned off online with source code for League of Legends, and the anti-cheat tool Packman being bid on for a minimum of one million.