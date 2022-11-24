 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, Reno 9 Pro+ Launched: Check price, specifications

Carlsen Martin
Nov 24, 2022 / 07:29 PM IST

The Oppo Reno 9 series features a starting price of CNY 2,499 (Roughly Rs 28,600).

Oppo has officially launched the Reno 9 series in China. The Oppo Reno 9 series brings three new smartphones to the fray including the Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, and Reno 9 Pro+.

Oppo Reno 9 Price

The Oppo Reno 9 price in China is set at CNY 2,499 (Roughly Rs 28,600) for the base 8GB/256GB model. Additionally, the Reno 9 comes in 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations that will set you back CNY 2,699 (Roughly Rs 30,850) and CNY 2,999 (Roughly Rs 34,300), respectively. The Oppo Reno 9 is offered in Black, Gold, Pink Gradient, and Red colour options.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro Price

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro price in China is set at CNY 3,499 (Roughly Rs 40,000) for the base 16B/256GB trim and CNY 3,799 (Roughly Rs 43,450) for the 16GB/512GB model. The Oppo Reno 9 Pro is offered in Black, Gold, and Pink Gradient colour options.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ Price