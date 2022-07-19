Oppo launches the Reno 8 series in India: Check prices, specifications

Oppo has launched the Reno 8 series of smartphones in India. Along with the Android smartphones, Oppo also launched its first tablet in India, the Oppo Pad Air and the TWS earbuds Oppo Enco X2.

Pricing

The Oppo Reno 8 starts at Rs 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and the Reno 8 Pro+ starts at Rs 45,999.

The Reno 8 Pro+ will go on sale starting July 19th, and the Reno 8 will go on sale starting July 25th. The phones will be available on Flipkart, Oppo's online store, and authorized retailers.

Oppo's Pad Air tablet will start at Rs. 16,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The tablet will go on sale starting on July 23rd on Flipkart, Oppo's online store and authorized retail outlets.

The Enco X2 TWS earbuds are priced at Rs. 10,999 and will be available on Flipkart, Oppo's online store and authorized retailers starting July 25th.

Oppo Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro+

The Reno 8 Pro+ has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone runs on MediaTek's Dimensity 8100 Max SoC, which can be paired with up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

On the back of the phone is a triple camera module, with a main 50-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide, and a 2-megapixel sensor with macro lens. The phone has Oppo's in-house Mari Silicon X NPU which is a dedicated camera chip, that enables 4K ultra night mode video.

The Oppo Reno 8 has a 6.43-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It runs on MediaTek's Dimensity 1300 SoC and can be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Reno 8 also has a triple camera module on the back, with a primary 50-megapixel sensor, but switches out the ultra-wide with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. It also has another 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The Reno 8 does not have a dedicated NPU for the camera module.

Both smartphones will utilize ColorOS 12.1 as the user interface (based on Android 12), and have the same 4500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. Both phones also have a front-facing 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

Oppo Pad Air

The tablet has a 10.36-inch 2K IPS LCD display with refresh rate of 60Hz. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 SoC, which has been paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Oppo's ColorOS 12 will be utilized as the tablet's user interface, and Oppo will offer a stylus called the Oppo Life smart stylus, that comes packaged with the tablet. The Pad Air is powered by a 7100mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Besides this, the tablet has four stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and there is an 8-megapixel rear camera on the device, along with a 5-megapixel front facing camera.

Oppo Enco X2 earbuds

The true wireless Enco X2 earbuds have an 11mm dynamic driver paired with a 6mm planar diaphragm. The buds support Bluetooth for connectivity, and feature a 20Hz - 40kHz response for frequency.

Oppo says that they have worked with Dynaudioon to enable a next generation acoustics system called Super Dynamic Balance Enhanced Engine (SuperDBEE), and the buds also carry a Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification. The Enco X2 supports the LHDC codec and is rated IP54 for water and dust resistance.

The company says that the buds also feature a segment first support for Dolby Atmos Binaural Recording, and the buds can deliver up to five hours of music playback time on a charge.