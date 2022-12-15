 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oppo Find N2 foldable smartphone launched to take on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4

Carlsen Martin
Dec 15, 2022 / 04:52 PM IST

Oppo has officially unveiled its second foldable smartphone in China. The Oppo Find N2 succeeds the company’s first foldable smartphone, the Find N. With the Find N2, Oppo has reduced the thickness and the weight of the device, while also upgrading the cover display. Before we get into all the details, here is the Oppo Find N2’s pricing.

Oppo Find N2 Price

The Oppo Find N2 price is set at CNY 7,999 (Roughly Rs 95,000) for the 12GB/256GB model, while the 16GB/512GB configuration will set you back CNY 8,999 (Roughly Rs 1,07,000).  Oppo hasn’t confirmed that availability of the Find N2 outside China but considering the pricing of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, it will give Samsung’s flagship foldable a run for its money if it makes its way outside the country.

Oppo Find N2 Specifications

The Oppo Find N2 is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Find N2 also comes with Oppo’s proprietary MariSilicon X NPU. The handset runs Android 13 with ColorOS 13 on top. The Find N2 packs a 4,520 mAh battery which comes with 67W fast charging support.