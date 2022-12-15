Oppo Find N2 foldable smartphone launched to take on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4

Oppo has officially unveiled its second foldable smartphone in China. The Oppo Find N2 succeeds the company’s first foldable smartphone, the Find N. With the Find N2, Oppo has reduced the thickness and the weight of the device, while also upgrading the cover display. Before we get into all the details, here is the Oppo Find N2’s pricing.

Oppo Find N2 Price

The Oppo Find N2 price is set at CNY 7,999 (Roughly Rs 95,000) for the 12GB/256GB model, while the 16GB/512GB configuration will set you back CNY 8,999 (Roughly Rs 1,07,000). Oppo hasn’t confirmed that availability of the Find N2 outside China but considering the pricing of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, it will give Samsung’s flagship foldable a run for its money if it makes its way outside the country.

Oppo Find N2 Specifications

The Oppo Find N2 is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Find N2 also comes with Oppo’s proprietary MariSilicon X NPU. The handset runs Android 13 with ColorOS 13 on top. The Find N2 packs a 4,520 mAh battery which comes with 67W fast charging support.

On the inside, the Oppo Find N2 sports a 7.1-inch LTPO OLED panel with a 9.6:9 aspect ratio. The screen’s refresh rate can vary between 1Hz and 120Hz, while touch sampling rate tops up at 480Hz. The 5.54-inch cover OLED screen has a 17.7:9 aspect ratio with Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The cover screen doesn’t use an LTPO panel but sports a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. Also Read: Oppo Find N Hands-On Review The Find N2’s cover display boasts a peak brightness of 1,350 nits, although the cover screen’s brightness maxes out at 1,550 nits. Both internal and exterior screens support HDR10+ and use colour sensors to adjust imagery according to lighting conditions. There are two 32 MP selfie cameras on both internal and cover displays. On the back, the Find N2 opts for a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP Sony IMX890 1/1.56” sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS support. The main camera is paired with a 48 MP Sony IMX581 1/2” sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 32 MP Sony IMX709 sensor for the telephoto camera. The camera system on the Find N2 is co-developed with Hasselblad. The Oppo Find N2 features a second-generation Flexion hinge that has fewer parts than its predecessor. It also uses advanced materials like carbon fibre and a high strength allow. There’s an anodised metal frame options, while the phone is narrower and lighter than its predecessor. The Oppo Find N2 comes in Cloud White, Plain Black, and Pine Green colour options.

