OnePlus Nord 2T India launch timeline and price leaked, could arrive later this month

The OnePlus Nord 2T could be arriving in India soon. The OnePlus Nord 2T was recently unveiled in Europe last month as a minor upgrade over the OnePlus Nord 2. And while there was speculation that the device would be unveiled in India soon, now we have a credible leak from industry sources.

Tipster Paras Guglani recently tweeted that the OnePlus Nord 2T will arrive in India later this month, citing industry sources. Considering the device launched at €399 (Roughly Rs 32,000) in Europe, the OnePlus Nord 2T price in India will likely fall in the sub-30K segment. OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone also sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset runs Android 12 with Oxygen OS 12.1 on top. The handset also packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support.

The OnePlus Nord 2T opts for a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor at the helm. The other two cameras include an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. The main camera also supports OIS. On the front, the Nord 2T gets a 32 MP selfie camera.

The OnePlus Nord 2T is available in Grey Shadow and Jade Fog colours. There is no official launch date for the OnePlus Nord 2T in India, although we could get more information soon.