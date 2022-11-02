Nokia G60 5G smartphone with 120Hz display, stock Android launched in India: Check price, specs

Nokia G60 5G smartphone has been launched in India. The mid-range phone will be available for purchase starting November 8.

Nokia G60 5G price and availability

Nokia has priced the phone at Rs 32,999 but as part of an introductory offer, early buyers can get the smartphone for Rs 29,999. You will also get Nokia's Power Earbuds Lite, which are worth Rs 3,599, included in the package.

The smartphone will come in Black and Ice color variants and can be bought on Nokia's official store.

Nokia G60 5G specifications

The G60 5G has a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 5G SoC with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The interface is a near-stock Android 12 with a promise of three years of OS updates, and three years of Android security updates. The phone has a IP52 rating which means it is protected against limited dust ingress, and accidental splashes of water.

On the back is a triple camera module with a primary 50-megapixel sensor paired with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is an 8-megapixel camera.

The phone has a 4500 mAh battery which Nokia says should last two days on standby, and has support for 20W wired fast charging.