Motorola G82 5G with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, 10-bit pOLED display launched in India

Motorola on June 7 added another smartphone to its India portfolio. The G82 5G comes with a 10-bit plastic organic light-emitting diode (pOLED) display and runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 mobile platform.

Pricing

The base variant, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, has been priced at Rs 21,499. The variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage will cost Rs 22,999.

SBI credit-card holders can avail a discount of Rs 1,500. Reliance Jio will also offer benefits worth Rs 5,049 on a purchase. The phone will be sold online on Flipkart and Reliance Digital and other authorised resellers offline.

Specifications

The G82 5G has a 6.6-inch 10-bit, full HD+ pOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Motorola says the screen will offer support for a billion colors.

The phone runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 mobile platform, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Motorola has packed a 5000 mAh battery in the phone, with support for 30W fast charging.

At the back is a triple camera module, with a primary 50-megapixel sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. Motorola says the phone will support 13 5G bands in India.

As with other Motorola phones, the G82 5G runs a near-stock build of Android 12, with minor enhancements courtesy the company's MyUX layer. The phone also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack and supports Bluetooth 5.1 and WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac.

