Motorola Edge 30 Fusion launched with Snapdragon 888+ SoC, 144Hz OLED Display alongside Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola recently unveiled Edge 30 Fusion in Europe alongside with the flagship Edge 30 Ultra. The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion arrives as a rebranded version of the Moto 30S Pro that was unveiled in China in August.

Motorola has also confirmed that the two phones will be launched in India on September 13.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Price

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion features a starting price of €600 (around Rs 47,850) in Europe. The handset is available in Cosmic Grey, Aurora White, Solar Gold, and Neptune Blue, which has a Vegan Leather finish.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Specifications

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Edge S30 also boasts of up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Edge 30 Fusion sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ Curved P-OLED display with HDR10+ support. The panel features a 144Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

For optics, the Moto Edge 30 Ultra has a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP Omnivision OV50A sensor at the helm. The main camera is paired with a 13 MP ultrawide unit that doubles up as a macro shooter and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the Edge 30 Fusion opts for a 32 MP selfie camera.

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion packs a 4,400 mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support. The S30 Pro runs Android 12-based MyUX out of the box. The phone also features dual speakers, a VC liquid cooling system, and an in-display fingerprint reader.