Motorola announces new 8GB/128GB model of the Moto G32: All you need to know

Moneycontrol News
Mar 21, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST

The Moto G32 has got a new memory variant in India. The Moto G32 was first unveiled in India back in August 2022 in a single 4GB/64GB configuration. Now, nearly half a year later, the Motorola has unveiled a new memory option for the phone is available in India.

Moto G32 Price in India

The Moto G32 price in India is set at Rs 11,999 for the new 8GB/128GB model. The Moto G32 will be available for purchase in India through Flipkart starting from March 22 at 12:00 noon (IST). To recall, the price for the 4GB/64GB variant of the Moto G32 is set at Rs 10,499.

Moto G32 Specifications