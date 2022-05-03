Moto G82 full specifications and design leaked in recent report

Motorola could be dropping a new smartphone in its G series soon. The full specifications of the Moto G82 5G were recently leaked, giving us a detailed picture of the device. The launch of the Moto G82 5G follows the arrival of the Moto G52 in India.

According to a recent report by 91mobiles, the Moto G82 5G, codenamed Rhode 5G+, will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695G SoC and will be paired with three memory configurations with 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The phone is also expected to come with 128GB of storage.

The Moto G82 could pack a 5,000 mAh battery and will also support 33W wired QuickCharge support. The Moto G82 will also opt for a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP shooter with OIS at the helm. The phone is also touted to have an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro unit.

The phone’s hole-punch cut out could also house a 16 MP selfie shooter. The Moto G82 is also said to feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It will also come with an IP52 rating for splash resistance.

As of now, there are no official details about the Moto G82, although Evan Blass does have a reputation for providing accurate information. There is no official launch date for the Moto G82 yet, but we could get more information soon.