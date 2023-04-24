 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Review: A top-tier budget gaming laptop with few compromises 

Apr 24, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i (2022) laptop features a robust build and good sustained performance to deliver a budget gaming laptop with minimal compromise. 

(Image: Moneycontrol)

Lenovo offers a range of consumer, gaming, and professional notebooks. But today we focus on gaming with the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i. The IdeaPad segment features Lenovo’s most affordable gaming laptops, offering excellent bang for your buck. The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i’s price in India starts from Rs 75,990, with our model coming in at around Rs 95,000.

The IdeaPad 3i sits on the more affordable side, just under the company’s flagship Legion series. So what’s on offer with the latest version of Lenovo’s IdeaPad gaming laptop – Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti laptop GPU. Now, let’s look at how these specifications translate to real-world performance.

(Image: Moneycontrol)

Design