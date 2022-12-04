John Wick creator is working on a film adaptation of Sifu

American screenwriter Derek Kolstad, the creator of John Wick, has added another video-game live-action adaptation to his kitty. Kolstad, along with media company Story Kitchen, will be penning the script for the live-action film based on the hit video game Sifu.

Kolstad is already working on live-action adaptations of Sega's beat-em up franchise Streets of Rage and a two-season run of Netflix's Splinter Cell, based on Ubisoft's game franchise.

Entertainment publication Deadline has reported that Story Kitchen's Dmitri M Johnson will serve as producer along with Mike Goldberg, Kolstad, Dan Jevons and Timothy I Stevenson.

The project will be based on the game Sifu, developed by Sloclap, which is also a partner in the venture. The game follows the story of a young martial-arts student who seeks to avenge the murder of his master.

The unique selling point of the game is that each time you lose, you also age and if you lose too many battles, you will die and start over from the beginning.

The game was a success commercially and managed to sell over one million copies in just three weeks of launch. It has also been nominated for "Best Independent Game", "Best Fighting Game", and "Best Action Game" at the upcoming Game Awards 2022.