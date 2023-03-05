 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How to choose a career in post-ChatGPT world: Jobs that will or won’t survive

Deepansh Duggal
Mar 05, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST

With ChatGPT clearing the US’s medical exam, students, university professors and parents are concerned about how the AI chatbot is likely to impact schools, colleges and the workplace. But is the panic too much too soon?

A 2,000-word essay written by ChatGPT, OpenAI’s disruptive Artificial Intelligence chatbot, helped a student get the passing grade in the MBA exam at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. The news was enough to unsettle many students, teachers and university professors. One cannot use plagiarism detectors to ensure originality as the predictive text generated by ChatGPT is unique. Parents, too, got cold feet as tech evangelists predicted that ChatGPT could replace humans and lead to job losses across industries. How should universities and schools navigate this situation? Subhashis Banerjee, head of the department, computer science at Ashoka University, Haryana, feels ChatGPT will be helpful in passing only the exams that test the factual knowledge of students. “We need to deemphasise rote learning and rely more on testing the reasoning of students. I don’t think ChatGPT will be able to replace critical thinking and analysis, which is needed for submitting research papers and clearing entrance exams”.

Choosing a career in post-ChatGPT world

Banerjee opines that if ChatGPT is helping students clear critical exams, it means that the exam setting pattern is not correct. Banerjee is also critical of OpenAI and Microsoft. “It is an incredibly irresponsible act on the part of OpenAI and Microsoft to unleash such a tool in public without considering the ethical concerns around it. I would have released it with a whitepaper detailing the usage of the tool with dos and don’ts. You cannot expect 20-year-old students to suddenly switch careers because of the massive disruption in AI”.

In February, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released a set of guidelines prohibiting the use of ChatGPT, in addition to banning electronic items in examination halls. “If students are smart, then teachers are smarter,” says Kavita Nagpal, vice-president, academics, at Orchids The International School, Gurugram, adding, “I don’t think  ChatGPT will help students clear exams because we urge children to hone their thinking skills. The questions can be set in a way that it will force students to think and answer the questions.” The current CBSE scheme requires students to choose between science (medical/non-medical), commerce (with or without math) and humanities in their higher-secondary examination. Is the choice of the students likely to be affected by ChatGPT? Nagpal doesn’t think so. “Children will go towards what they like, regardless. They know where their passions are aligned and they are much smarter than we think.”