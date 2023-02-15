 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Instagram to remove the ability to tag products during live broadcasts

Moneycontrol News
Feb 15, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST

The feature called Live shopping will be removed in March.

Starting in March, Instagram users will no longer be able to tag products in live broadcasts. The feature called Live Shopping allowed creators to tag products for promotions during a live broadcast.

As reported by TechCrunch, the method was popular in Asian markets but failed to catch on in the United States and Europe.

The popularity of Live Shopping grew during the pandemic when e-commerce and online shopping saw a huge boom in numbers.