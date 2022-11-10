Infinix Zero 5G 2023 launched with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, 120Hz Display, 5,000 mAh Battery

Infinix has unveiled a new smartphone in its Zero line-up. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, a 5,000 mAh battery, a 50 MP triple-camera setup, and more.

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 chip is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Up to 5GB of unused storage can be used as virtual RAM through the expanded feature. The phone runs Android 12 with the XOS 12 skin on top.

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The hole-punch cut-out on the screen houses a 16 MP selfie camera.

On the back, the Zero 5G 2023 opts for a 50 MP primary sensor paired with a 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro unit.

The rear camera can capture 4K video at up to 60fps. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 also boats a headphone jack with Hi-Res audio certification and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB Type-C port, GPS, and more. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 comes in Pearl White, Coral Orange, and Submariner Black options.

Infinix is yet to announce the price and availability of the Zero 5G 2023.