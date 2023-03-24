Huawei P60 Art, P60 Pro, P60 launched with 4G Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz LTPO OLED Display

Huawei has officially unveiled new flagship P series smartphones in China. The new line-up includes the Huawei P60, P60 Pro, and P60 Art. The Huawei P60 series comes with high refresh rate OLED panels, the Snapdragon chipset, and large batteries. It is worth noting that Huawei has not mentioned the RAM value on each of the P60 devices.

Huawei P60 Pro Price

The Huawei P60 Pro price in China starts at from CNY 6,988 (roughly Rs 84,300) for the 256GB model, while doubling the storage will set you back CNY 7,988 (roughly Rs 96,350). The Huawei P60 Pro Feather Sand Black, Emerald, Feather Sand Purple, and Rococo White colours.

Huawei P60 Price

The Huawei P60 price starts from CNY 4,488 (roughly Rs 54,100) for the base 128GB. The phone also comes in 256GB and 512GB models that will set you back CNY 4,988 (roughly Rs 60,150) and CNY 5,988 (72,200), respectively. The Huawei P60 Feather Sand Black, Emerald, Feather Sand Purple, and Rococo White colours.

Huawei P60 Art Price

The Huawei P60 Art price is set at CNY 8,988 (roughly Rs 1,08,400) for the 512GB model, while the 1TB variant will set you back CNY 10,988 (roughly Rs 1,32,500). The Huawei P60 is offered in Blue Sea and Quicksand Gold colours.

Huawei P60 Art Specifications

The Huawei P60 Art is powered by the 4G version of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 1TB of storage. The handset sports a 6.67-inch LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 1220 x 2700 pixels. Moreover, the panel features an Adaptive refresh rate that can scale between 1Hz to 120Hz. Additionally, the screen is protected by Kunlun glass, while the fingerprint reader sits under the display. The phone runs Huawei’s Harmony OS 3.1 software.

For optics, the Huawei P60 Art gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48 MP primary RYYB sensor with OIS and a variable aperture (f/1.4 – f/4.0) with auto scene-based switching. The main camera is paired with a 40 MP ultrawide lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 48 MP telephoto unit with OIS, 3.5x optical zoom, and an f/2.1 aperture.

Additionally, there’s a 13 MP selfie camera up front on the P60 Art. The Huawei P60 Art is equipped with Huawei’s XD Fusion Pro texture engine. The phone also packs a 5,100 mAh battery that uses a silicon-carbon cell instead of the standard lithium-ion. The battery supports 88W fast charging and 50W fast wireless charging. The Huawei P60 Art also features an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Huawei P60, P60 Pro Specifications

Both the Huawei P60 and P60 Pro use the same Snapdragon chip and 120Hz LTPO OLED display on the P60 Art. The P60 and P60 Pro also use the same software, selfie camera, and main camera as the P60 Art. However, there are some differences in the other camera lenses. For one, the Huawei P60 uses a 13 MP ultrawide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture and a 12 MP telephoto lens with an f/3.4 aperture and OIS.

While the Huawei P60 Pro uses the same 13 MP ultrawide lens as the vanilla P60, the telephoto camera is upgraded to the same 48 MP sensor from the Huawei P60 Art. Huawei’s XD Fusion Pro texture engine is available on both the P60 and P60 Pro. Both the Huawei P60 and P60 Pro use the same 4,815 mAh battery that supports 50W wireless charging. However, the Huawei P60 Pro gets 80W wired fast charging support, while the vanilla model is downgraded to 60W. Both phones also feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.