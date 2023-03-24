 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Huawei P60 Art, P60 Pro, P60 launched with 4G Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz LTPO OLED Display

Carlsen Martin
Mar 24, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST

The Huawei P60 series features a starting price of CNY 4,488 (roughly Rs 54,100) in China.

Huawei has officially unveiled new flagship P series smartphones in China. The new line-up includes the Huawei P60, P60 Pro, and P60 Art. The Huawei P60 series comes with high refresh rate OLED panels, the Snapdragon chipset, and large batteries. It is worth noting that Huawei has not mentioned the RAM value on each of the P60 devices.

Huawei P60 Pro Price

The Huawei P60 Pro price in China starts at from CNY 6,988 (roughly Rs 84,300) for the 256GB model, while doubling the storage will set you back CNY 7,988 (roughly Rs 96,350). The Huawei P60 Pro Feather Sand Black, Emerald, Feather Sand Purple, and Rococo White colours.

Huawei P60 Price