Huawei Mate Xs 2 outward folding smartphone rolls out with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz OLED display

Huawei has officially launched a new foldable smartphone. The Huawei Mate Xs 2 is a foldable smartphone with a 120Hz OLED display, a Snapdragon 800-series chip, and a triple-camera setup.

Huawei Mate Xs 2 Price

The Huawei Mate Xs 2 is priced at 1,999 euros (Rs 1,62,900) for the sole 8GB/512GB model. The device was previously launched in China and will make its way to European markets in June. The Huawei Mate Xs 2 is available in white, black, and violet.

Huawei Mate Xs 2 Specifications

The Huawei Mate Xs 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 888 4G chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. The 512GB storage on the Mate Xs 2 can be expanded up to 256GB with Huawei’s Nano Memory Card. Huawei’s new foldable smartphone packs a 4600mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

The Huawei Mate Xs 2 sports a 7.8-inch OLED panel with a 2480 x 2200 pixel resolution when unfolded. The screen also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate with a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Mate Xs 2 folds outwards and hence the inner 7.8-inch display is folded into a 6.5 inch rectangular panel.

For optics, the Mate Xs 2 gets a 50 MP True-Chroma primary camera sensor paired with a 13 MP ultrawide unit, and an 8 MP telephoto lens with optical image stabilisation. Huawei’s latest foldable smartphone also opts for a 10.7 MP selfie camera. The phone runs EMUI 12. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NavIC, Tri-band Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, and more.