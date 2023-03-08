Google is building 1,000-language AI model to take on Microsoft

Tech giant Google has shared the progress made on the Universal Speech Model (USM) that it announced in November last year, as the AI war heats up.

Part of an ambitious plan to support the world's most spoken languages, USM is a state-of-the-art family of speech models with 2 billion parameters trained on 12 million hours of speech, 28 billion sentences of text spanning more than 300 languages.

While it hasn't reached the goal of 1,000 languages, it is an important foundation for Google as it competes with Microsoft-backed ChatGPT.

Also Read | Civil rights audit at Google proposes better tackling of hate speech, misinformation

Moneycontrol News