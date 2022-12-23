Google approaches NCLAT against order given by CCI on Android

Google has approached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to challenge the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) orders regarding unfair business practices in the Android mobile device ecosystem, Devdiscourse reported, quoting a company spokesperson.

In October, the CCI imposed a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for abusing its position in various markets in relation to Android mobiles and thus ordered the internet major to desist from unfair business practices.

According to a Google spokesperson who spoke to PTI, “''We have decided to appeal the CCI's decision on Android as we believe it presents a major setback for our Indian users and businesses who trust Android's security features, and potentially raising the cost of mobile device '

'We look forward to making our case in NCLAT and remain committed to users and partners,'' the spokesperson added.

Android has greatly benefitted Indian users, developers, and OEMs, and powered India's digital transformation, the company mentioned.

Google has sought a stay, the report said, adding that the company believes that CCI failed to appreciate strong evidence on record from OEMs, developers, and users demonstrating that the open Android business model supports competition for the benefit of all stakeholders, including in India specifically.

Google is optimistic that the NCLAT will take full account of the evidence on record and the tremendous contribution that Android has made to the massive growth and prosperity of the mobile ecosystem in India, sources said. Sources asserted that Android had created more choices for everyone, and supports thousands of successful businesses in India and around the world. The CCI decision exposes Indian users to unprecedented security risks, and will make Android devices in India more expensive, less functional and less safe than they are today, sources claimed. (With inputs from PTI)

