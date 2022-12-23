 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Google approaches NCLAT against order given by CCI on Android

PTI
Dec 23, 2022 / 02:49 PM IST

In October, the CCI imposed a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for abusing its position in various markets in relation to Android mobiles and thus ordered the internet major to desist from unfair business practices.

Google has approached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to challenge the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) orders regarding unfair business practices in the Android mobile device ecosystem, Devdiscourse reported, quoting a company spokesperson.

According to a Google spokesperson who spoke to PTI, “''We have decided to appeal the CCI's decision on Android as we believe it presents a major setback for our Indian users and businesses who trust Android's security features, and potentially raising the cost of mobile device '

'We look forward to making our case in NCLAT and remain committed to users and partners,'' the spokesperson added.

Android has greatly benefitted Indian users, developers, and OEMs, and powered India's digital transformation, the company mentioned.

Google has sought a stay, the report said, adding that the company believes that CCI failed to appreciate strong evidence on record from OEMs, developers, and users demonstrating that the open Android business model supports competition for the benefit of all stakeholders, including in India specifically.