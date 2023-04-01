 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hero MotoCorp March sales rise 15% to 5,19,342 units, exports decline

Moneycontrol News
Apr 01, 2023 / 09:12 PM IST

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on April 1 reported a 15 percent rise in total sales at 5,19,342 units for March 2023 compared to 4,50,154 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales last month stood at 5,02,730 units against 4,15,764 units in March 2022, registering a growth of 21 percent, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Exports were, however, lower at 16,612 units against 34,390 units in the year-ago month. In 2022-23, the company sold 53,28,546 units against 49,44,150 units in 2021-22, up 8 percent.

Domestic sales in FY23 stood at 51,55,793 units compared to 46,43,526 units in FY22, a growth of 11 percent. Exports were lower at 1,72,753 units compared to 3,00,624 units in FY22, the company said.