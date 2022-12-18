 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BMW Motorrad India expects sales momentum to continue; eyes double-digit growth next year

PTI
Dec 18, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST

The company, which sells a range of motorcycles in the country, is looking to cross the 7,000 unit sales mark this year.

BMW Motorrad, the two wheeler division of the German luxury car maker, expects sales to grown in double digits next year as well as it remains bullish on the long term growth prospects of the country.

The company, which sells a range of motorcycles in the country, is looking to cross the 7,000 unit sales mark this year. With sales volume this year till November having already crossed the 6,000 units mark, a growth of around 40 per cent as compared to same period last year, BMW Motorrad India has for the first time entered the top ten markets for the brand globally.

The company had sold 5,191 units in the country last year. ”I am absolutely certain of that,” BMW Motorrad Head of Region Asia, China, Pacific & Africa Markus Mueller-Zambre told PTI when asked if the company would be able to achieve double digit volume growth in 2023.

In order to continue with sustainable growth in the market, the company has realigned its strategy a bit to reflect on the measures it needs to take to keep momentum growing in the country, he added.

”We would like to deliver authentic brand promise to our customers in a holistic way and we might see double digit growth next year like we saw this year,” Mueller-Zambre said. He noted that the Indian market continues to shine and is now in the top ten markets for BMW Motorrad globally.

”A lot of markets in my region, which is the Asia Pacific region, are not growing because of various issues. The Indian market is quite stable. It is looking very promising to record solid growth this year and this is something where we would like to participate,” Mueller-Zambre stated.