Ashok Leyland launches e-marketplace for used commercial vehicles

Ashok Leyland, the Hinduja Group flagship, has launched its e-marketplace for pre-used commercial vehicles. It will help customers in exchanging used vehicles and upgrading them to brand new trucks and buses, according to a statement from the company.

This is an attempt by the brand to increase transparency in the business of used vehicles.

“The used commercial vehicle industry is ripe for disruption. Leveraging our digital platforms, there are many opportunities for us to provide customer-centric solutions. This used vehicle e-marketplace solution marks a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey, and this will help us add significant value in the customer life cycle,” Shenu Agarwal, the MD and CEO of Ashok Leyland, said.

“The used vehicle business is a key focus area for us as it enables our customers to liquidate their vehicles with better resale value. We believe this e-marketplace will help in enhancing the overall customer experience in exchanging their old vehicles for brand new Ashok Leyland trucks and buses by bringing a level of ease, transparency into the process and thereby building trust,” Sanjeev Kumar, President – MHCV, Ashok Leyland, stated.

This e-marketplace will offer customers with a variety of features to be able to easily find vehicles of their choice. Sellers can also list their vehicles for liquidation.

