Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 wireless over-the-ear headphones launched in India

Moneycontrol News
Nov 18, 2022 / 06:32 PM IST

The Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 wireless over-ear Headphones price in India is set at Rs 30,800 a pair

Audio-Technica has launched ATH-M50xBT2 Wireless over-ear headphones in India, an iteration of the Japanese firm's popular ATH-M50x professional monitor headphones.

Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 price 

The ATH-M50xBT2 wireless over-ear headphones are priced at Rs 30,800. The headphones will be available for purchase through Amazon India.

Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 Features

ATH-M50xBT2 offers several updates over its predecessor including beamforming microphone technology for improved vocal pickup, built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant, multipoint Bluetooth pairing, updated USB-C connection, a low-latency mode, and compatibility with high-quality audio codecs.

The headphones support multiple audio codecs including SBC, AAC, and LDAC. Users will also get the option to adjust the headphone’s EQ settings through the A-T Connect app and subsequently save them on the headphones.