AI News Roundup: Romanian PM to use AI to gather public opinion, waste management with AI, robot authors and more

Moneycontrol News
Mar 06, 2023 / 06:59 PM IST

Romanian Prime Minister among early adopters of OpenAI's new API

Nicolae Ciuca, Romania's Prime Minister will rely on AI to gather public opinion.

Could an AI write as well as a human? 

New York Times spoke to three human authors about their thoughts.

Fractal AI on the path of becoming a $15 billion company, says CEO Srikanth Velamakanni

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Velamakanni shed light on increasing investor interest in and growth prospects of artificial intelligence (AI) startups globally.