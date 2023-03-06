AI News Roundup: Romanian PM to use AI to gather public opinion, waste management with AI, robot authors and more

Romanian Prime Minister among early adopters of OpenAI's new API

Nicolae Ciuca, Romania's Prime Minister will rely on AI to gather public opinion.

Could an AI write as well as a human?

New York Times spoke to three human authors about their thoughts.

Fractal AI on the path of becoming a $15 billion company, says CEO Srikanth Velamakanni

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Velamakanni shed light on increasing investor interest in and growth prospects of artificial intelligence (AI) startups globally.

Are we trusting AI too much?

In the euphoria over ChatGPT’s rapid progress, we shouldn’t turn a blind eye to the risks posed by opaque logic that drives AI decision making.



Our amusement at how ChatGPT mimics human artistic and abstract abilities has made us empathetic to its inaccuracies. However, these inaccuracies viewed against the pervasiveness of AI specifically to aid decision-making underscores the need for regulation.



Although convincingly exhibiting intelligence, AI is trained to interpret situations within the contours of the logic it has been trained by.

Is AI crucial for waste management in the future?

The World Bank predicts that from 2020-50, yearly waste handling will increase by 73 percent to reach around 3.88 billion tonnes.