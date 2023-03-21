Acer Nitro 5 launched in India with AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU

Acer has officially unveiled a new version of the Nitro 5 laptop with the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series laptop processors. The new Acer Nitro 5 also runs Windows 11 and Nvidia’s RTX-30 series laptop graphics.

Acer Nitro 5 Price in India

The Acer Nitro 5 price in India starts from Rs 79,990. Acer's latest affordable gaming laptop will be available for purchase through Acer exclusive stores, Acer’s E-store, and Flipkart. The notebook comes in a single Black colour option.

Acer Nitro 5 Specifications

The Acer Nitro 5 can be configured with the AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS or Ryzen 7 7735HS CPUs. It is paired with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 laptop GPU with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM. The Acer Nitro 5 comes with 8GB of DDR5 RAM that is expandable up to 32GB, while you also get 512GB of M.2 PCIe SSD storage. The Acer Nitro 5 also packs a 57Whr battery with charging through a 180W adapter. Acer’s new gaming laptop also packs dual 5W speakers with DTS:X Ultra to deliver a 3D spatial soundscape and an improved audio experience. The Nitro 5 features a 4-zone RGB keyboard with highlighted arrow and WASD keys. Related stories The best smartphone cameras of 2022

The best TWS Bluetooth earbuds of 2022

'Indian VR gaming market will leap with free roam VR experience': Zero Latency's Parinitaa Rajgarhia... For visuals, the Nitro 5 sports a 15.6-inch Quad HD IPS LCD panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time. The laptop supports AMD FreeSync and Max-Q technologies as well as a MUX switch to improve performance. The Nitro 5 also boasts an improved dual-fan cooling system with quad exhaust vents.