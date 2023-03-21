 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Acer Nitro 5 launched in India with AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU

Mar 21, 2023 / 04:23 PM IST

Acer has officially unveiled a new version of the Nitro 5 laptop with the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series laptop processors. The new Acer Nitro 5 also runs Windows 11 and Nvidia’s RTX-30 series laptop graphics.

Acer Nitro 5 Price in India

The Acer Nitro 5 price in India starts from Rs 79,990. Acer's latest affordable gaming laptop will be available for purchase through Acer exclusive stores, Acer’s E-store, and Flipkart. The notebook comes in a single Black colour option.

Acer Nitro 5 Specifications