 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsspecial site

How Can You Shockproof Your Portfolio from Unprecedented Black Swan Events?

Apr 19, 2022 / 12:42 PM IST

Taking steps to diversify early on, and being mindful of your behaviour during a black swan, can help sufficiently shockproof your portfolio during unprecedented downturns

Businessman protected from the crisis

Here's an infamous quote by Stanford professor Scott Sagan: “Things that have never happened before happen all the time.” It's important for anyone who invests in the financial markets to imbibe this simple truth. Extremely rare events that shake the world and have compounded negative consequences have come to be known as black swan events. Some examples include the World Wars, natural calamities of massive scale, the dot-com bust of 2001, the financial crisis of 2008 and global lockdowns.

Hence, you must invest with the mindset that a black swan event can shake up the world, and your portfolio will pay dividends in the long term.

Three Mistakes to Avoid 

Following are three major mistakes investors must avoid during black swans.

Build the Right Mindset

The aim of this conversation is not to alarm investors but to equip them with the right tools and foresight to invest wisely. Often, standardised forecasting tools and investment models cannot predict the occurrence of a black swan. However, awareness of its potential will empower investors to build portfolios that prepare for such eventualities. Retail investors must ideally be prepared to encounter black swan events at least once in their lifetime.

The second aspect to consider is that markets usually bounce back after black swan events, unless a fraudulent business completely implodes, turning the stock price to a pulp. A mix of caution and steadfastness can help one weather the emotional and financial storms triggered by black swan events.

Diversify Early on

Over the last few months, the markets have displayed a volatile trajectory even before the onset of the Ukraine-Russia conflict. We have seen overstretched valuations, which have quickly plummeted with the onset of newer crises. There could be multiple reasons for the same. However, a basic principle that has stood the test of time for investors is to build a diversified portfolio early on. Seasoned and savvy investors are always mentally and financially prepared for market volatility and follow the rule - don't put all the eggs in one basket. Here's a list of broad asset classes to consider when building the foundation of your portfolio:

Click to know more about the 12-20-80 Asset Allocation Strategy.

Cultivate the Right Investor Behaviour 

Black swan events have the potential to trigger market volatility. Stock prices may plummet, sending investors into panic mode. During these times, millions of investors sell their mutual fund units in a hurry. In turn, they incur significant losses.

Simultaneously, as gold prices go up, investors display another type of erratic behaviour; they may rush to buy gold. But the big question is - is this the right time to buy gold? Investors must adopt a mindset of perseverance during these times and not react in haste. Decisions must be based on rational thinking and not emotions.

The Takeaway  

Taking steps to diversify early on, and being mindful of your behaviour during a black swan, can help sufficiently shockproof your portfolio during unprecedented downturns. With each event, you get savvier about staying resilient in such times, both emotionally and financially.

TAGS: #Quantum MF
first published: Apr 19, 2022 12:37 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.