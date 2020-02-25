 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsspecial sitearticle

Poker is a game of skill, has tremendous scope in India: Amin Rozani, MD, Spartan Poker

Moneycontrol Brand Connect
Nov 24, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST

The online gaming industry in India is touching new heights and has tremendous opportunities to grow. As per a KPMG report, the industry stood at 290 million in 2017 and is expected to touch a whopping $1 billion by 2021, following affordable new technologies, growing local developer ecosystem, localised games and more. Indeed, a growing number of online games such as Poker is a testament to the same. One of the key professionals building the industry is Amin Rozani, MD & Co-founder, Spartan Poker. Dubbed as the poster boy of poker, Rozani has been working towards the growth of poker in India. In an interview with Moneycontrol, Rozani spoke about his journey and vision for poker. Read on:

1. What led you towards Poker? When did you start playing poker?

Rozani: It's been about 10 years since my love affair with poker began as a player. It is just such an appealing card game and given my love for numbers, strategy and logic, I took to it like a duck to water.

2. When did you decide to get into poker business? Rozani: It happened on a trip to Macau about 8-9 years ago. I went there as a tourist and player but after seeing the casino environment in which poker was offered, I returned to India with thoughts of getting into the business side of this mind sport. From managing small clubs to handling the biggest poker room in a Goan offshore casino vessel, my roots lie in live poker in this business.

3. How did Spartan Poker happen? Rozani: While managing the poker room in Goa and pulling off our live poker tournament series called the India Poker Championship, it became clear that poker as a sport was growing in the country. There were new faces coming to every edition we did and each edition kept breaking attendance records. However, accommodating more players beyond a point, would have proved to be problematic as there are only a finite amount on Goa's casino ships. So came the thought of taking this online and that's when the seed of Spartan Poker was planted in late 2013 and we launched operations in mid-2014.

4. What were the challenges you had to face while setting up Spartan Poker?

Rozani: Apart from the usual challenges of getting a start-up going, we knew there were two fronts we had to really work hard on. Firstly, to build our base of players and secondly, providing the best possible value offerings to players. The two go hand-in-hand and, even today they continue to be primary drivers for Spartan's journey in this industry.

5. Tell us something about India Poker Championship (IPC)? How did it materialise?