Leaders and Visionaries Discuss Maharashtra’s journey towards Sustainable Development at the Sustainability 100+ State Summit

Nov 29, 2022 / 05:46 PM IST

At the Sustainable100+ State Summit, Maharashtra—one of India’s most prosperous and populous states—emerged as a key lesson in engendering sustainable development.

.It's time for India to assert itself as a climate leader. With more than 1.3 billion people, India has both the opportunity and responsibility to steer the world away from fossil fuels by setting ambitious targets for reducing carbon emissions. The recently held Maharashtra State Summit, as part of Season 2 of Sustainability100+, an initiative by Network18 and AB InBev India, showcased this new paradigm as the state's top political and business leaders converged to discuss the challenges of meeting net-zero emission targets in one of the country's most urban and industrialized states.

Progressive By Nature

Leading the conversation was the Honourable CM of Maharashtra, Shri Eknath Shinde. In his opening address, Mr. Shinde deftly articulated a comprehensive vision of change and the many steps the state has taken to reduce emissions, including the launch of Mumbai Climate Action. Through his address, the Chief Minister was clear about his government’s priorities. “The priority areas for intervention for SDGs remain poverty, hunger, gender equality and sustainable cities. If the benefits of progress don’t the reach the last individual, it cannot be called inclusive and comprehensive.” Uday Samant, Minister of Industry, Government of Maharashtra, echoed the bold sentiments of Mr. Shinde . Mr. Samant promised to uphold Maharashtra’s pro-business credentials, asserting that “Whether it’s schemes, incentives, single-window clearance, or a new multi-modal logistics park, Maharashtra has always supported businesses”. At the same time, “there is a concurrent move towards more eco-friendly business”, the Minister said.

The Urban Question

But could eco-friendly businesses help India’s cities meet their net-zero carbon goals? A panel of experts explored the topic at the Maharashtra State Summit hosted by Anand Narasimhan, featuring luminaries like Dr Sanjay Kolte, CEO of Pune Smart City PSCDCL; Shloka Nath, Head of Sustainability & Head of Policy and Advocacy at Tata Trusts; Rajat Gupta, Senior Partner & Lead – Sustainability Practice at McKinsey; Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, Co-Founder & MD of Hiranandani Group; Gyanesh Chaudhary, Vice Chairman and MD of Vikram Solar; and Ashish Palta, Vice President of Sales at AB InBev India.