Indian steel industry: Tapered now, tempered for future, thanks to changing dynamics

Gaurav Sharma
Feb 20, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST

India’s steel industry is better placed than other countries and should witness strengthening of fundamentals, driven by better domestic demand, increased export opportunities, limited imports, and firming up of steel prices at healthy levels, says World Steel Association

The year 2022 has been a period of major ups and downs - not only for the global equity markets but also for the global economy. With the central banks giving top priority to control inflation even at the cost of economic growth, the global economy paints a gloomy picture for the near future. Some sectors have been hit harder in the wake of impending demand slowdown.

The global steel sector is one of them. It faced a 4 percent on-year contraction in global steel production, driven by a 2 percent fall in production in China and 7 percent in the rest of the world.

Data shows that apart from China, production in other key regions, such as Europe, too declined 10 percent on-year and the US witnessed a decline of 5 percent. On the other hand, India and the Middle East witnessed a year-on-year growth of 5 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

“Although any sharp production growth is unlikely in CY23, it should be in the range of 1.5-2.0 percent with another healthy year for India and likely turnaround in Europe and North America,” said Edwin Basson, Director-General of the World Steel Association (WSA) at an event hosted by Elara Capital.