Women’s Day: Powering our lives the green way

Sweta Goswami
Mar 08, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST

Increasingly, organisations are finding it difficult to ignore the value of involving women in the renewable energy supply chain.

Globally, the energy sector has been dominated by men. Right from the lineman to the CEO of a power utility, it has mostly been a male world. But there is one segment in the energy sector in which the world, including India, is gradually welcoming more women. It is renewable energy.

There’s data to support this as well. Renewable energy employs about 32 percent of women compared to 22 percent in the energy sector overall, according to a report published by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in 2019 based on a survey.

“Because of its multi-disciplinary dimension, the renewable energy field exerts an appeal on women that the fossil fuel industry has lacked. The survey revealed that women represent 32 percent of the full-time employees of responding organisations – substantially higher than the 22 percent average in the global oil and gas industry,” it said.

But the same report also found that in renewables, women’s participation is much lower in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) jobs (28 percent) than in administrative jobs (45 percent).