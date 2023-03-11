 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Solar Boost: Govt lifts ALMM mandate for projects commissioned by March 2024

Sweta Goswami
Mar 11, 2023 / 07:11 AM IST

The move is significant as India aims to have 280 gigawatts (GW) solar power installed capacity by 2030, which means the country needs to add about 27 GW annually. At present, India has an installed solar capacity of 63.89 GW.

The much-awaited order on exempting ongoing solar projects from the mandatory rule of procuring photovoltaic modules from the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) was issued by the government late on March 10.

With this decision, solar projects are now expected to gain some momentum after a lull of about a year or so. The move is significant as India’s aim is to install 280 gigawatts (GW) solar power capacity by 2030, which means the country needs to add about 27 GW annually. At present, India has an installed solar capacity of 63.89 GW.

“With reference to the Approved Models and Manufacturers of Solar Photovoltaic Modules (Requirements for Compulsory Registration) Order, 2019 and subsequent amendments and clarification thereto, the undersigned is directed to convey that subject Order is hereby held in abeyance for one financial year, i.e. FY 2023-24. Thus Projects commissioned by 31.03.2024 will be exempted from the requirement of procuring Solar PV modules from ALMM,” read the order issued by the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) on March 10.

Contrary to some reports which stated that the government will relax the ALMM mandate for two years, it has allowed the same relaxation for a period of just one year for now.