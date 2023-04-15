 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Power tariffs in India are one of the lowest in the world: RK Singh

Sweta Goswami
Apr 15, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

The Union minister for power and renewable energy said for the first time current subsidy dues owed to discoms by state governments are up to date and legacy dues are being cleared expeditiously.

India has one of the lowest power tariffs in the world.

Despite countries, especially Europe, witnessing a steep increase in electricity prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war, India managed to offer stable power tariffs to its consumers, Union minister for power and renewable energy RK Singh told Moneycontrol in an interview.

“Recently, the minister from Spain was here. Now power tariff in Spain is €50 per megawatt hour (MWh), that is almost  Rs50 per unit! The entire developed world went through the crisis of very high power cost, which led to hefty hikes in power tariffs. But, we didn't let the global increase in input costs affect us at all. The power cost of our consumers remained levelised. So, our prices will remain stable, the tariffs will remain stable and the supplies will also be available to meet the growing demand,” he said.

The primary cause of high electricity prices is high fuel (input) costs. When power tariffs increase, governments can ensure affordability by regulating the prices, reducing taxes and introducing subsidies among a host of other interventions.

