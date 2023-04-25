 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsPower

Pooling of electricity from old plants to go live across India from July

Sweta Goswami
Apr 25, 2023 / 07:08 PM IST

Moneycontrol first reported that the government’s proposal to pool electricity from old thermal and gas-based power plants is likely to be rolled out in April. At least 14 such power plants with a total capacity of 15,386 megawatts (MW) are likely to be tapped once the scheme comes into force.

Pooling power from old plants will help in increasing the reliability of renewable energy.

The Ministry of Power has issued an order instructing all states, distribution companies (discoms), and generating companies (gencos) to implement a new scheme for pooling electricity from old power plants owned by the Centre, which are also known as Central Generating Stations. This scheme is set to begin on July 1 of this year.

"It has been decided to pool power from all Central Generating Station (CGSs) whose power purchase agreements (PPAs) have expired, and such pooled power shall be made available to willing beneficiaries... All the concerned organisations shall take necessary action to implement the scheme w.e.f. July 1, 2023," read the order accessed by Moneycontrol.

At present, the annual electricity demand and the peak demand in the country is around 1,400 billion units (BUs) and 215 GW, respectively, and the peak demand is growing at an annual rate of around 6 percent.

To meet India’s increasing electricity demand, the government is trying to first unlock its old and underutilised energy resources instead of building new ones. This is because setting up a new power generating station, say a thermal or a gas-based power plant, takes much longer and is more capital-intensive.