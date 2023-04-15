 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Japan, US agree to cooperate on geothermal energy

PTI
Apr 15, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST

Adding more geothermal power could make it possible for Japan to provide 90% of its power generation from renewable sources, according to an estimate by the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

Japan and the United States agreed Saturday to cooperate on developing geothermal energy, one of the most plentiful resources on this volcanic island chain.

The memorandum of commitment was signed Saturday on the sidelines of a meeting of the Group of Seven energy and environment ministers in the northern city of Hokkaido.

Japan's famed hot springs reflect its abundant geothermal activity, but the spas and resorts clustered around them have slowed efforts to use that resource to generate power.

The pact signed by Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Japan's minister of economy, trade and industry, Yasutoshi Nishimura, says that geothermal energy is recognized as a renewable energy technology that the United States and Japan can work together to advance.