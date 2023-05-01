 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's power consumption dips to 130.57 billion units in April

PTI
May 01, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST

The rains reduced the demand for electricity as people used fewer cooling appliances compared to the previous year, according to experts.

The data showed the peak power demand met, which is the highest supply in a day, rose to 215.88 GW in April 2023.

India's power consumption dipped for the second month in a row by 1.1 per cent to 130.57 billion units in April this year, as widespread rains in the country prompted people to use fewer cooling appliances compared to the previous year.

In the year-ago period, power consumption stood at 132.02 billion units (BU), higher than 117.08 BU in April 2021, according to government data.

The power consumption was also affected in March this year, due to widespread rains in the country.

It dipped to 126.82 BU during the month under review from 128.47 BU a year ago.