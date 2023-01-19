 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India aiming at capturing 10% of global green hydrogen market: Govt

Sweta Goswami
Jan 19, 2023 / 07:34 PM IST

But, experts say it is going to take at least 5-7 years for India to actually starting exporting green hydrogen on the scale the government is envisaging. This is because till 2030 India has set a target of producing 5 MMT of green hydrogen annually, which will primarily be used for domestic consumption in hard-to-abate sectors.

A hydrogen plant. About 5 MMT grey hydrogen—produced using non-renewable energy sources—is consumed annually in India.

The government has put a number to its aim of being a leading exporter of green hydrogen in the world. Setting an ambitious target of capturing about 10 percent of the global green hydrogen market which is expected to touch 100 million metric tonne (MMT) by 2030, senior officials in the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) informed.

On January 13, the government released a blueprint for its ambitious National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) with a total initial outlay of Rs 19,744 crore, of which Rs 17,490 crore will be for the production-linked incentives for producing green hydrogen and manufacturing electrolysers.

“India wants to capture at least 10 percent of the global green hydrogen/green ammonia market. But, the journey to exporting green hydrogen will not be an immediate thing. It may at some point happen parallel to meeting the domestic demand of green hydrogen,” said a senior MNRE who is not authorised to speak publically.

The NGHM document too talks about India exporting green hydrogen at length.

“Considering the renewable energy potential and the enabling framework proposed under the mission, India’s green hydrogen production costs are expected to be among the lowest in the world. A global demand of over 100 MMT of green hydrogen and its derivatives like green ammonia is expected to emerge by 2030,” the document stated.

“Many countries are likely to rely on imports due to constraints on land and renewable resources required to produce green hydrogen domestically. Aiming at about 10 percent of the global market, India can potentially export about 10 MMT green hydrogen/green ammonia per annum,” it read.