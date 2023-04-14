 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsPower

Delhi power subsidy to continue, LG gives nod amid face-off with AAP govt: Report

Moneycontrol News
Apr 14, 2023 / 05:31 PM IST

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena reportedly cleared the file for power subsidy's extension shortly after Delhi Power Minister Atishi accused him of stalling the move.

The subsidised electricity is given to nearly 46 lakh families in the national capital (Representative image)

The scheme to provide subsidised electricity to residents in Delhi will continue, as Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena gave his nod for an extension on April 14, a report said.

Saxena, according to the NDTV report, cleared the file for power subsidy's extension shortly after Delhi Power Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi accused him of stalling the move.

An official confirmation was awaited by the time the preliminary reports emerged.

Atishi, while addressing the press earlier in the day, said that the Delhi Cabinet had approved the extension of power subsidy for the year 2023-24 but the file was still pending in the LG office.