Delhi-NCR: Ban on coal, other unapproved fuels comes into force

PTI
Jan 01, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST

The NCR covers Delhi, 14 districts of Haryana, eight districts of Uttar Pradesh and two districts of Rajasthan.

A stringent ban on the use of coal and other unapproved fuels in industries and commercial establishments came into force in Delhi-NCR on Sunday, with officials saying defaulting units will be closed down without any warning.

However, the use of low-sulphur coal in thermal power plants is allowed, the central government's Commission for Air Quality Management said (CAQM).

The ban is part of a comprehensive policy released by the CAQM in July last year. The policy lists sector-wise action plans to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR in the next five years.

Authorities have been directed to close down industries and commercial establishments using unapproved fuels, including coal, without giving them any show-cause notice.

A heavy fine will be levied on the defaulting units, a CAQM official said.

He said the panel had announced the ban six months ago, giving enough time to all industries to shift to cleaner fuels.