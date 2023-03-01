 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
An innovator harnesses power from indoor plants

Deepali Gupta
Mar 01, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST

At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spanish firm Bioo is exhibiting a unique tech to generate power by capturing electrons from indoor plant growth.

Flowers are an embodiment of beauty but now they are generating power too.

At the ongoing Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, among a host of innovations exhibited on solar solutions and energy conservation stands out a project native to Barcelona by entrepreneur Pablo Vidarte’s Bioo.

The company has developed a technology to generate and capture bioenergy from decomposition under plant soil that can be stacked in landscaping both indoors and outdoors.

The energy generated is not significant – around 15 watts per day on an area of 7 square metres – but coupled with the savings in the form of recycled irrigation and temperature management the beneficial impact can be multifold.