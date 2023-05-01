 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsPolitics

Will others eat into BJP’s votes in Karnataka’s mining belt?

David Bodapati
May 01, 2023 / 02:31 PM IST

A worried BJP has despatched all its stars to woo the voters. Repeated rounds by star campaigners are scheduled, and huge preparations are on for Prime Minister Modi’s visit on May 2.

Will others eat into BJP’s votes in Karnataka’s mining belt?

The Ballari district of North Karnataka, with its huge mineral resources, has been a high-profile constituency for many years due to the presence of mining barons and the money-muscle nexus, in line with the politics of Kadapa and Anantapur in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.
The constituency, which is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes, is bustling with activity. The high-pitched campaigns were amplified by the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who held a huge public meeting in Hagaribommanahalli. Rallies and roadshows by other top leaders have increased by the day, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expected to address a rally soon.

The 50-minute drive from Ballari to Toranagallu Jindal airport, the starting point for many big guns on the Kalyana Karnataka trail, is adorned with flags of different hues. Toranagallu is the mid-point between Ballari and Hosapeta, which now comes under a new district, Vijayanagara.
In Hagaribommanahalli, where Shah rolled out the campaign, K Nemiraj Naik, who lost on a BJP ticket in the 2018 assembly elections, is now contesting under the Janata Dal (S) banner. But the fight is expected to be between sitting MLA Bheema Naik LBP of the Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) B Ramanna.

Veteran B Sriramulu, who returned to the BJP after abandoning his rebel party, the Badavara Shramika Raithara Congress Party (BSRCP), has grown in stature and come a long way. A five-time MLA and one-time MP, he is contesting from Ballari (Rural) and is seeking the mandate for the sixth time, with Congress’ B Nagendra his main rival.

“Last time around we felt the need to support the BJP, and if you see the margin of victory in at least eight seats, our votes mattered. This time we’re aligning with the Congress as we feel the Ahinda agenda of Siddharamaiah provides us better clarity on reservations for Dalits. My community will benefit if Congress wins. BJP included it (Ahinda) in the last manifesto, but didn’t effectively implement it, and now the matter is at the Supreme Court,” said Jaganatha, of Karnataka Madiga Dandora.
Backed by 75 lakh voters, with large numbers in Hagaribommanahalli (in Ballari), and Raichur, the Madigas, who are now classified as Scheduled Castes, may turn out to be a deciding factor for the Grand Old Party.