Will 2023 assembly elections impact the 2024 verdict?

Sohil Sehran
Dec 28, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST

While the BJP may return to power, the ride is likely to be choppy this time as the party has lost key allies in Maharashtra and Bihar.

The year 2023 is going to be packed with political drama as nine states and a union territory are going to the polls, starting March. These assembly elections are expected to set the tone for the 2024 general elections.

Polls are scheduled in Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Karnataka, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the run-up to the polls, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already started its preparations with rallies and public meetings being held in the aforementioned states by national-level leaders.

The country’s principal opposition party, the Congress is focusing on retaining the states where they are currently in power. The party sees a ray of hope in the masses that have come out in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo yatra. The Congress has to, literally, go the extra mile as it confronts a leadership crisis.

On the other hand, according to political experts, the BJP’s victories in several states has further emboldened the party.

Sanjay Kumar, a political analyst and Professor at the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) said that as far as the BJP was concerned, the verdict of 2024 was already written on the walls.