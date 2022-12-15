 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

'What is PM Modi's compulsion to stay silent on China?' asks Congress

PTI
Dec 15, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST

AICC head of media and publicity department Pawan Khera wondered why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent on China, and that whenever he does speak on it, he gives the country a clean chit.

PM Modi

The Congress on Thursday accused the central government of evading a debate on India-China border face-off and asked why the Modi government has been running away from the issue.

AICC head of media and publicity department Pawan Khera wondered why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent on China, and that whenever he does speak on it, he gives the country a clean chit.

Khera alleged that when Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he was very keen on introducing Mandarin in its government schools, a proposal that was opposed by the Congress party.

He also made the allegation that the BJP used a Chinese company in elections which, the central government had said, was a threat to Indian sovereignty.

A company which was blacklisted by World Bank, USA, and Europe was given the contract to install smart metres in the border district of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

"The government wants the opposition and the media to turn a blind eye towards the China issue. The government does not want a debate on the issue in parliament and is running away. The PM does not say anything and when he does, he gives a clean chit to China," Khera said at a press conference during morning break of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Dausa.